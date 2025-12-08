Minnesota just suffered the largest welfare fraud scandal in U.S. history, and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s response is basically: “Calm down, don’t “politicize” it.”

Give me a break. There’s an election next year and he desperately doesn’t want to be tied to it.

More than a billion dollars meant to feed kids during the pandemic evaporated into luxury cars, fake meal sites, and overseas mansions. Federal investigators — not state leaders — finally stepped in to stop the bleeding. Yet instead of owning the disaster, Ellison warns the public not to point fingers or draw conclusions.

Sorry — when your government lets a billion taxpayer dollars get looted, it’s already political.

Ellison’s go-to move is to hide behind identity politics. He says critics are being unfair or risking “stigmatization.” But that’s a convenient shield for a political class that refused to enforce oversight, ignored obvious warning signs, and treated accountability like a cultural taboo.

People are blaming the politicians who were too timid, too ideological, too woke or too compromised to shut down rampant fraud. They are afraid of being called, wait for it… “Racist!” I don’t think most people even listen to that anymore, that’s been the standard Democrat response for decades now and it turns out never to be the case. They’ve cried “wolf” too many times and we just don’t listen anymore. Also, treating crime more advantageously towards the non-white population because you’re afraid of the racist label, well, guess what? That’s racist.

Ellison claims he “wouldn’t have done anything differently.” That’s denial. A billion-dollar criminal enterprise exploded under state supervision, and the Attorney General’s message boils down to: Stop complaining.

This was a catastrophic collapse of oversight — fueled by political cowardice and papered over with feel-good rhetoric.

If Ellison doesn’t want the scandal politicized, he should have stopped it before it became the biggest theft of taxpayer dollars the state has ever seen.

We have every right to be furious — and every right to demand answers from the people who let a billion dollars disappear.

