In a move that perfectly encapsulates the suicidal pathology of modern Canadian progressivism, Parks Canada has branded the very creation of its national parks as a “colonial injustice.” An internal report, belatedly released, wrings its hands over the 19th-century establishment of these crown jewels of conservation, claiming they “harmed” Indigenous peoples by displacing them, restricting hunting, and preserving land for future generations. Management now “acknowledges this harmful historical legacy.”

Banff, Jasper, Riding Mountain—these aren’t scars of empire. They are triumphs of foresight. Yet under Mark Carney’s regime and its ideological enforcers, preserving pristine wilderness for all Canadians is reframed as original sin. This is ritual self-flagellation by a ruling class addicted to guilt as its highest moral currency.

National parks were created precisely because European settlers and the Canadian state recognized something profound: vast tracts of untouched beauty, wildlife, and resources needed protection from unchecked exploitation.

Parks Canada now recites the mandatory script: Indigenous “reciprocal relationships” disrupted by evil colonizers who forcibly removed people and banned harvesting. But the result? Iconic landscapes preserved against logging, mining, and development that would have turned Banff into just another resource extraction zone. These parks generate billions in tourism, employ thousands, and stand as a shared inheritance for every Canadian, Indigenous, settler descendant, immigrant alike. Apologizing for their existence is not justice; it’s vandalism against Canada’s natural patrimony.

This is peak woke derangement. The same ideology that demands we tear down statues, rewrite history, and flood school curricula with shame now targets the mountains and forests. Every institution must bend the knee: “Canada bad. Settlers bad. Tradition bad. Pre-modern ways best.” Never mind that life expectancy, technology, medicine, and material standards skyrocketed under the very “colonial” project they decry. Never mind that many Indigenous communities today benefit from park co-management, jobs, and tourism revenue. The narrative demands perpetual grievance. Hand over more funding—$61.7 million for “Indigenous Guardians” programs alone—cede more control, issue more apologies, and perhaps one day hand the keys to the kingdom over entirely.

Conservatives have warned for years: this isn’t about past wrongs; it’s about power in the present. “Truth and Reconciliation” metastasized into a perpetual industry. Every bridge, pipeline, farm, mine, and now hiking trail becomes a site of atonement. Meanwhile, real problems—skyrocketing crime in Indigenous communities, horrific rates of violence, substance abuse, educational failure, and family breakdown get sidelined for symbolic rituals. If Parks Canada spent half the energy on practical stewardship that it does on ideological audits, the parks might not face the maintenance backlogs and wildfire risks exacerbated by mismanagement.

Canada’s national parks symbolize what made the country great: vision, restraint, and the audacity to declare that some places transcend politics and profit. They belong to every Canadian, not bargaining chips in a guilt economy. The idea that preserving them was an “injustice” reveals the intellectual rot at the heart of Carney’s Canada, one that hates its own history, its achievements, and its very being.

Enough. Scrap the apology tours. Fire the diversity consultants. Restore Parks Canada’s mandate to conservation, not decolonization seminars. Canadians, real ones, not the professional offence-takers love these parks. They built them. They cherish them. And they reject the notion that their existence requires groveling penance. The wilderness doesn’t need leftist performative guilt. It needs protection from ideologues of the liberal persuasion who would pave paradise to appease the latest sacred narrative.

If this continues, the ultimate colonial injustice will be against future generations robbed of unapologetic pride in what their forebears accomplished.

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