This summer, Midwestern skies turned gray, our lungs burned, and our kids were told to stay inside—not because of anything we did, but because of wildfires raging in Canada.

Legislators from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Dakota have had enough. They sent a formal complaint to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International Joint Commission, demanding Canada take responsibility for its poor forest management.

Every single one of these lawmakers is Republican. Not one Democrat signed on. While our communities choke on foreign smoke, Democrats stayed silent.

This isn’t complicated. Under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909, Canada is obligated to prevent harm that crosses the border. That means managing its forests, putting out fires quickly, and protecting our people. Instead, we’ve gotten excuses and inaction—while the health, economy, and daily life of the Midwest suffer.

Republicans are showing that environmental protection and economic stability can go hand-in-hand. The question is: why won’t Democrats stand with us on something as basic as clean air?

