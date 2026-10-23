Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services took at least $62 million in taxpayer money to resettle roughly 29,000 Somalis in Minnesota since 1993. That’s the number from the recent reporting. About $2,500 a head for initial housing, food, and caseworkers. The population then exploded past 100,000 through chain migration and Minnesota’s way too generous welfare magnet, at taxpayer expense. The same Christian nonprofits that once resettled actual Christian refugees from war-torn Europe became the delivery system for a large, concentrated Muslim population from failed third world Islamic states.

This has nothing to do with charity. It’s a government-funded pipeline that enriched the agencies, particularly the greedy leadership while transforming neighborhoods, schools, and crime patterns in the Twin Cities. The same institutions that claim the mantle of Christian compassion helped create the conditions for massive welfare fraud scandals and the political rise of figures who openly prioritize foreign and religious identities over American ones.

The deeper absurdity is theological and civilizational. These organizations operate under the symbols of the Cross. They answer to bishops and synods that still, well, not really, but on paper, affirm the uniqueness of Christ. Yet they facilitated the importation of large numbers of third world barbarians from a culture shaped by Islamic doctrine that has, for fourteen centuries, treated Christians as second-class subjects at best and legitimate targets at worst. Apostasy is punishable by death in Islamic jurisprudence. Conversion is a one-way street. Churches are burned, priests are murdered, and Christian communities are driven out across the Muslim world with monotonous regularity. That’s not the bullshit made up term, “Islamophobia.” It’s the historical record and the current reality in places from Nigeria to Pakistan to Somalia itself.

By taking federal contracts to plant large numbers of Somalis in Minnesota, these so-called Christian agencies helped expand a community whose theological and cultural inheritance is hostile to the faith those agencies falsely claim to serve. They imported the demographic material from which future pressure on churches, pastors, and priests grow. They did it for the money and for the progressive social prestige that comes with being “welcoming.” The pastors and priests whose institutions funded or partnered with this project are left with the bill: diluted congregations, rising social disorder, and the knowledge that their own leadership betrayed Christian civilization just as Judas Iscariot did to Jesus.

Refugee resettlement agencies became client organizations of the federal government. Separation of church and state? Ahh, no. Once the greedy started living off the contracts, the incentives flipped. More arrivals meant more money. Cultural compatibility, assimilation, and the long-term interests of the host population became not even a second thought. The result is visible here in Minnesota: parallel societies, political power that answers to different loyalties, and so-called Christian institutions that helped build the problem while congratulating themselves on their compassion.

Charity that ignores civilizational realities isn’t charity. It’s self-sabotage and betrayal subsidized by the taxpayer.

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