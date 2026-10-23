Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
4d

Thank you for shining a light on this reckless and destructive behavior by these two influential charities. In addition to the covetousness of Government money, I suspect that there were also some good intentions in there somewhere on the part of those in charge. But, as Thomas Aquinas famously said, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” It seems inarguable that Minneapolis is now indeed an on-ramp to the “road to hell.”

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R B's avatar
R B
3d

They made millions from their NGO’s

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