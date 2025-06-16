The Minnesota political assassin Vance Boelter has been captured and is in custody… alive and well.

A source informed me about five minutes after it happened, local media was reporting Boelter was caught around 10:00 PM, it was actually about an hour earlier.

He was captured near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota, in the woods close to Erin Lake. He was spotted by drone, then law enforcement quickly moved in and took him in to custody with no exchange of gunfire.

