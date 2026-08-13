Cedrick Frazier (L) & Anders Folk (R)

Cedrick Frazier and Anders Folk are the two left standing for Hennepin County Attorney. That fact alone should alarm anyone who still believes the primary job of a county prosecutor is locking up violent criminals, supporting cops, and restoring order.

Frazier is a former public defender, disciple of Mary Moriarty, turned DFL-endorsed state representative. His campaign leans hard into the leftist la-la land toolkit: violence “prevention” programs, restorative approaches, and an aggressive focus on prosecuting ICE agents. In other words, continuing the failure and negligence of Moriarty. He carries the same political coalition that put Mary Moriarty in office. Public defenders do important work, but the county attorney’s office is not a public defender’s office. When the top law enforcement attorney in Minnesota’s largest county comes from that background and prioritizes the activist priorities of the DFL-DSA, rank-and-file officers and victims have every reason to doubt whether the office will back them when it counts. It won’t.

Folk is the more experienced prosecutor on paper. Marine, former acting U.S. Attorney, career federal prosecutor. Yet he is still a product of the same post-2020 ecosystem. He signed the federal civil rights indictment of Derek Chauvin and helped open the Justice Department’s pattern-and-practice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. He’s a Merrick Garland DOJ disciple. He talks “compassion and consequence” and closer coordination with police, but he also pledges to hold federal agents accountable and operates comfortably inside the same Democrat orbit that produced the soft-on-crime failed experiments of the last several years. Experience is not the same as a willingness to prioritize street-level violent crime and officer safety over progressive virtue signaling. “Compassion” is the red flag, it has no place in criminal prosecutions.

Neither man represents a clean break from the Moriarty era’s disgustingly progressive, and negligent tilt. Both treat the office as a platform for broader political fights rather than a straightforward instrument of public safety. For voters who want a county attorney who defaults to aggressive charging of repeat offenders, carjackers, and gang shooters, and who stands unambiguously with the men and women who police the streets, this matchup offers no confidence.

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