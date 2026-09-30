Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
Sep 30

Grotesque progressive policies is a pox upon our house that unfortunately is not confined to just Minnesota. Risky behavior, e.g. unprotected sex with drug-using strangers and deviants, has always been, hmmm, risky. Let the voters "enjoy" the fruit of their decisions and misguided thinking. Unfortunately, there will be collateral damage, crime victims who didn't vote for this. How to stop the madness and downward societal spiral is the question of the day. But don't expect enlightenment to come soon, especially from a society that has been dumbed-down by a pathetic feeble education system that serves more as an indoctrination camp. Welcome to the Monkey House.

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