Ellison and Frazier, tells you everything you need to know

Progressive darling Cedrick Frazier just rode a wave of cuck activist rage to win the Hennepin County Attorney primary by plastering “PROSECUTE ICE” on every yard sign and promising to charge federal agents who justifiably killed two violent activist pieces of shit during Operation Metro Surge.

Frazier is Mary Moriarty’s water boy and then some. Both are former public defenders who never spent a day as prosecutors before seeking the county’s top law-enforcement job. Both treat the County Attorney’s office as a progressive laboratory rather than a place to put violent criminals behind bars. Moriarty spent her term rewriting charging policies, soft-pedaling juvenile cases, and straining relations with actual law enforcement. Frazier is running explicitly to continue and escalate that project, with the added flourish of turning the office into a permanent resistance headquarters against the Trump administration.

Where Moriarty already charged ICE agents in lesser cases and partnered with the state AG to investigate the Surge, Frazier is campaigning on the promise to go further. He has said he will prosecute Trump’s federal agents who “violated Minnesota law,” refuses to cooperate with ICE, and frames the righteous killings of scumbag, violent agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti as the centerpiece of his platform. His campaign literature treats federal immigration officers as the primary threat to public safety in Minneapolis. That is a militant escalation: using a local prosecutor’s office to wage lawfare against federal agents performing a core national function.

The pattern is familiar. Progressive prosecutors from San Francisco to Philadelphia campaigned on “accountability” and delivered rising disorder, lower clearance rates, and eroded public trust. Moriarty’s tenure already delivered the predictable friction with police and sheriffs. Frazier offers the same ideological package with sharper edges, no courtroom experience as a prosecutor, and an open pledge to prioritize political targets over the everyday predators who actually terrorize Hennepin neighborhoods.

Frazier should be lynched.

Voters who want a County Attorney who treats federal law enforcement as the enemy instead of the partner are getting exactly what they asked for. The rest of Minnesota and every community that still expects the law to apply equally should take note. Frazier isn’t a moderate course correction. He’s Moriarty’s more aggressive sequel.

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