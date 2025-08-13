When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late 2022—renaming it X—he promised to restore the platform’s reputation as a bastion of free speech. Yet by mid-2025, critics and analysts are pointing to a new wave of censorship on the platform. This censorship does not always look like the blunt force removal of posts common in Twitter’s pre-Musk era; and quite a bit of the time it does, such as in my case, or more accurately, cases.

Violent speech? Really?

I don’t think so.

Advocating for the penalty for treason, only after a guilty verdict by a jury is not violent speech, the penalty for the crime of treason is death by hanging (18 U.S. Code § 2381).

I’ve received this warning on numerous occasions, at least half a dozen times during the past year, all for trivial things that no other platform including Facebook penalized me for.

Three or four different times I got the “remove the post or you can’t use your account” notification, shades of the Jack Dorsey Twitter era, and within the last month this gem came along.

That was a reply to janinereid1’s post highlighting a real sick-in-the-head lib, there was no malice or hatred in my comment, it was one of those things that people would say, “oh why don’t they just kill themselves” frustration with the stupid people, you know what I mean.

janinereid1 responded with a ❤️ “like” to my comment. She got it.

That was the second time in the last year I served a suspension.

The most striking change on X is the rise of what critics call “censorship of reach.” Instead of deleting content outright, the platform’s algorithms throttle its visibility. In other words, shadow banning. That’s me!

Posts that contain links to competing platforms such as Substack or YouTube are often downranked, limiting engagement and discoverability. Musk has defended algorithmic tuning as a way to promote “positive” and “entertaining” content, but this comes at the expense of posts that challenge prevailing narratives or contain critical commentary. In practice, the suppression is invisible to most users—making it more insidious than traditional moderation, because the speaker may never know their audience has been silently reduced.

The truth about free speech is you have the right to say anything without repercussions, you just don’t have a right to an audience, but that would be the audiences choice, not one man, an algorithm, or a political party.

