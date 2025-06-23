Good Monday morning!

I hope you had a great weekend, it was very hot and humid here in Spring Park, Minnesota, think Florida. 96 degree’s with the dew point at 77. Yup, that’s Florida weather and that’s exactly what we had. It’s not uncommon at all, but puts a bit of a damper on outdoor activities.

“Changes” is the title of this post and there’s a reason. Changes are here on my Substack. Hopefully you’ll like them.

As I’ve gotten used to Substack and become more and more familiar with it and have expanded a little, I’ve upped the game a bit. I’m expanding to publishing 7 days a week. I’m moving those odd and interesting, off the beaten path Minnesota posts to the weekend only. Going news, politics and current events the rest of the way. The goal is a minimum of two posts per day, and along with the “Minnesota off brand stuff” on the weekends, I will also crosspost once on Saturday and once on Sunday of something I find of interest from the great writers here on Substack.

Forgot to mention, all of my weekday posts will be exclusive Minnesota stories, as they have been.

Just keeping you in the know in case you noticed some things being a little not what your used to seeing.

Share Minnesota Madness