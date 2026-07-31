In November 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport stopped a courier carrying three undeclared vials concealed in paper towels and wax film. Laboratory testing by DHS and the FBI confirmed the contents: porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) spike protein, a highly contagious coronavirus that devastates swine herds—plus partial immunoglobulin genetic material. The courier identified the source as Yusen Zhou of China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences. The intended recipient: Fang Li, a University of Minnesota (of course) researcher who had co-authored papers with Zhou.

This was not some random traveler with a science hobby. This was an unauthorized transfer of a dangerous animal coronavirus linked to a Chinese military-affiliated institution, routed through an American university lab network that also had direct ties to Zhengli Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Emails released alongside the DHS materials show Shi asking Li, months earlier, to have a student ferry coronavirus antibodies from the U.S. back to China. Li demurred, citing “current tension between the USA and China.” A student in Li’s lab then offered to ship live PEDV to Ralph Baric. One month later, the courier arrived in Detroit with the vials. You know, this crap always seems to tie in to the University of Minnesota. Let’s ot forget, Timmy Walz loves himself some communist China. He’s an ally of theirs. Thirty plus trips over there, passing blueprints for a battle tank, etc…

The Chinese Communist Party treats American labs, universities, and airports as soft targets for biological material transfers. The documents now prove the pipeline was active before COVID-19 ever appeared. A military-linked Chinese scientist at the U of Minnesota hands virus material to a courier. The courier hides it. U.S. officers catch it. And the broader network of U.S.-China coronavirus collaboration continues with minimal scrutiny. That’s not “scientific exchange.” That’s a national security failure.

Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus is no toy. It kills piglets at high rates and can wreck livestock industries. Moving it undeclared across borders, especially from an Academy of Military Medical Sciences source, is the definition of high-risk activity. The same courier was later stopped again in 2021 with more vials and a laptop belonging to someone else. Pattern, not coincidence.

The Biden-era and Tim Walz deep-state instinct was always the same: downplay the China risk, protect the research relationships, and treat border enforcement as optional when elite labs are involved. Rand Paul’s release of these DHS and related records finally forces the issue into daylight. America’s universities became convenient waystations for material that should never have been moved without rigorous, transparent controls. Chinese military-linked entities exploited the openness. U.S. officers did their jobs and stopped the shipment. The system that allowed the attempt in the first place still needs to be dismantled.

China does not play by the same rules. It does not open its labs to reciprocal inspection. It does not stop treating scientific collaboration as a one-way extraction opportunity. Every undeclared vial that reaches an American airport is a reminder that naïveté is a policy choice, and an extremely dangerous one. Republicans who demanded accountability on China virus research were not “conspiracy theorists.” They were reading the threat correctly. The documents from 2018 confirm it.

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