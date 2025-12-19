The short version is Minnesota Madness will be taking most of the week off. Here’s the schedule for next week:

SUNDAY 12/21: Regular publishing starts the week at 5:00 PM CST.

MONDAY 12/22: Regular publishing.

TUESDAY 12/23: Regular publishing.

WEDNESDAY 12/24: (Christmas Eve): Last post publishes at 1:00 PM CST.

CHRISTMAS DAY THRU SATURDAY 12/27: OFF. NO PUBLISHING.

SUNDAY 12/28: Regular publishing resumes at 5:00 PM CST.

New Years week will have an abbreviated schedule as well. I’ll post the holiday schedule for that on Monday the 29th.

Some items may post on my Substack Notes next week. Check it out.