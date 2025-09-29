On September 28, 2025, tragedy struck Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, when a Sunday service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turned into a scene of horror. Four people lost their lives, nine more were injured, and countless others were left shaken when a gunman opened fire inside a sacred space meant for peace and fellowship. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, was killed by police👍 after an exchange of gunfire.

This attack was not just an assault on individuals—it was an assault on a community’s sense of safety and faith. Witnesses recall a normal morning service interrupted by chaos as the suspect rammed his vehicle through the church doors, unleashed gunfire on congregants, and left behind flames that engulfed the building. In moments, a place that symbolized sanctuary was turned into a fireball.

Every tragedy brings the same response from the Left: strip away the Second Amendment, lecture about “gun reform,” and funnel more power to bloated bureaucracies that have already proven they cannot keep Americans safe. But let’s be honest—no piece of paper from Washington could have stopped this madman. What might have stopped him is a culture of accountability, stronger mental health systems, tougher law enforcement, and empowered citizens who refuse to be defenseless victims.

