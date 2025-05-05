Bummer for all the woke folk, but the truth is what it is, and it has no agenda.

Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico, in fact, most Mexicans are unaware of it, but for the history books in what is known as the Battle of Puebla in 1862 when Mexican forces defeated French forces in the battle. It’s pretty much celebrated only in the state of Puebla, and no where else. In fact, it is more widely observed (for the wrong reasons) and celebrated in the United States, than in Mexico. Pretty sure most Mexicans find that hilariously, and quizzically amusing.

Let’s find out a bit more.

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not widely celebrated in Mexico. The holiday is mainly observed in the state of Puebla and is not considered a significant national celebration. Cinco de Mayo can be controversial due to cultural appropriation and misunderstanding of the holiday’s significance. Ground beef tacos, nachos, and frozen margaritas are not traditional Mexican dishes typically eaten on Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. Cinco de Mayo is primarily celebrated in the United States.

Let’s take a look at the big lie when it comes to Cinco de Mayo. Pretty sure it was invented (in the U.S.) by the woke liberal left “celebrate diversity” cult.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated throughout the United States as a way to honor Mexican culture and heritage.

Maybe to some of the more militant and hardline members of the woke religion celebrating diversity and inclusion, but let’s be real. It’s an excuse to take the day off, have a family day, or more commonly, drink to excess celebrating a day most Americans misunderstand or are ignorant of.

Party on!

