Cities Church Lead Pastor Jonathan Parnell has addressed the protest that occurred outside his church on Easter Sunday where Emily Phillips was arrested and the charges were promptly dismissed by activist “Judge” Maria Mitchell.

“State law protects the right of people of faith to worship in peace, and I call on state and local officials to enforce the law,” Parnell said in an X post, referring to the charges being dropped against Emily Phillips.

Calling on State and local officials to enforce the law falls on deaf ears in Minnesota, particularly in the Twin Cities. Equal protection under the law no longer exists here.

This is the Pastor’s statement:

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