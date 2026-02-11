Alleister, a citizen journalist from Minnesota, joined Liz Collin on her podcast to talk about what happened behind the scenes of some of the viral videos he recorded.

He’s been on scene for weeks now documenting what’s been going on throughout the Twin Cities.

In some of his recent videos, Alleister captured a man being beaten with a flagpole by an angry mob after an anti-ICE protest, a viral fist-fight outside ICE headquarters at the Whipple Building, and more.

He also spoke about how his work was inspired by the George Floyd riots back in 2020.

