I didn’t pay too much attention to the climate stuff in the late 80’s to late 90’s as we were coming off the settled science of global cooling that never happened, so I just figured no one would believe it. I greatly underestimated the stupidity of people on Earth. Particularly those around my age who went through the global cooling and then promptly fell for the global warming a few years later. Stupidity has a new benchmark.

In 2007 I first published a public post stating climate change is a hoax, the only changes in climate are caused by nature/the universe, and that there is absolutely no manmade climate change and the Earth was not going to burn up, the oceans were not going to rise and put the coasts underwater, and the ice caps would not melt away, and the polar bears would be just fine.

As a matter of fact, I even wrote a post right here on March 30 about this very subject.

In that post, and what I have been consistently saying, climate change is manufactured BS. It is only about power, control, and money, nothing else.

I’ll just say what I’ve been saying for the past 20 years.

I told you so.

You have to see this.

Leave a comment