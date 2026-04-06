The warning from Harry Enten is simple but powerful: when a majority of a party’s own voters say their leaders have the wrong priorities, that party has a serious problem. For the Democrat Party, this isn’t Republican spin—it’s coming from within their own base.

Voters are signaling frustration with leadership that feels out of touch on core issues like the economy, cost of living, and public safety. When confidence erodes internally, it’s far more damaging than external criticism. It suggests a breakdown between what leaders are doing and what voters actually want.

That creates a clear opening for the Republican Party. If Republicans stay focused on economic stability, limited government, and practical solutions, they can appeal not just to their base—but to disillusioned Democrats looking for direction.

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