The title of this post is absolute scientific fact. CO2 is not the bad guy. We need it, or we die. You should have learned this in grade school science class, I did, but there was no such thing as the U.S. Dept. of Education back then. So what I’m going to do now is explain this in grade school science terms.

Photosynthesis. Plants and tree’s breathe CO2, the more CO2 the more plant life. It is the air they breathe. Humans and mammals breathe oxygen. Humans and mammals (and industry) exhale CO2 which as you just learned is the air plants and tree’s breathe.

So, what do plants and tree’s exhale?

Oxygen. The very same stuff we breathe to keep us alive.

No matter how you slice it, diminish or eliminate CO2 and the human race dies. We become extinct. Not only us, but all life on Earth.

So, when these so called “experts” say we need to reduce and eliminate CO2, what they mean is they want to kill you, or thin the population.

Here’s another little fact I’m willing to bet most people don’t know. CO2 does not cause warming. CO2 released in to the atmosphere is not followed by a planetary warming, in fact, it’s the opposite. When the planet warms, then the CO2 rises and increases in the atmosphere. CO2 has nothing to do with planetary warmth.

The planet goes through naturally occurring periods that change temperatures and nothing man can do can change that. Oh, and Democrats, that means your precious big government can’t mandate the Earth from it’s natural cycle. I know that will be hard for you to accept, but you must.

For a more detailed understanding of the fact that CO2 does not cause global warming, please click the link in the first paragraph of this post. Read it and hopefully your fears caused by propaganda will go away, and you’ll find them to be as absurd as I do.

