Cold Spring Brewing Company, founded in 1874 in Cold Spring, Minnesota, is one of the state’s longest-running beverage producers. Its history reflects not only the evolution of brewing technology and consumer tastes in the Upper Midwest but also the transformation of a local brewery into a national contract beverage powerhouse.

The brewery was established by Michael Sargl, a German immigrant, who sought to bring traditional European lager brewing techniques to central Minnesota. The location was ideal: Cold Spring’s natural springs provided a reliable source of pure, cold water, and underground caves were used to lager beer before mechanical refrigeration existed. These early German-style lagers became popular with local communities, particularly among German-American immigrants who had settled in central Minnesota.

During this period, the brewery operated primarily as a local and regional beer producer, emphasizing quality and freshness. Its products were distributed throughout surrounding towns, and the brewery gained a reputation for consistency and reliability.

Like all American breweries, Cold Spring faced significant challenges during Prohibition in the United States. To survive, the company diversified its production, making:

Near beer (very low alcohol)

Soft drinks and carbonated beverages

Malt syrup for home brewing

These products allowed the brewery to maintain operations and retain skilled brewing staff, a factor that later enabled rapid post-Prohibition recovery.

After Prohibition ended, Cold Spring Brewing modernized its facilities and expanded its distribution. By the mid-20th century, the company increasingly specialized in contract brewing, producing beer and other beverages for brands that lacked their own brewing facilities. This strategic pivot transformed Cold Spring into a “ghost brewery”—a facility whose products were widely sold under other labels, often without consumer knowledge.

During this period, Cold Spring produced beverages for a wide array of brands, including some well-known regional beers, private-label malt beverages, energy drinks, and soft drinks. This contract brewing model became the foundation of the company’s modern business.

In 2007, Cold Spring launched its own craft beer line, Third Street Brewhouse, to capture the growing craft beer market. The line featured beers like Minnesota Gold Lager, Hop Lift IPA, and Lost Trout Brown Ale. While this division remains regional in scope, it showcases Cold Spring’s ongoing commitment to traditional brewing while adapting to modern consumer trends.

In 2017, the brewery was acquired by Brynwood Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer brands. This acquisition facilitated significant expansion of contract beverage production, including:

Hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages

Energy drinks and sparkling waters

Private-label beverages for national retailers

Today, Cold Spring Brewing Company is considered one of the largest independent contract beverage producers in the United States, producing millions of cans and bottles annually.

Cold Spring Brewing Company exemplifies the resilience and adaptability of Minnesota’s brewing industry. From its early days as a local German-style lager brewery to its modern role as a national beverage manufacturer, the company has continually evolved to meet changing market demands. Its use of natural spring water and underground caves reflects the ingenuity of 19th-century brewers, while its contract production model illustrates a forward-thinking approach that has allowed it to survive where many regional breweries have disappeared.

The Cold Spring story is also emblematic of the broader Minnesota brewing tradition: innovation, diversification, and persistence in the face of Prohibition, consolidation, and competition from national brands. While most early Minnesota breweries have vanished, Cold Spring Brewing remains a living link to the state’s rich brewing heritage.

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