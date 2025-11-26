By Eric Daugherty

@EricLDaugh

Parents are SUING a Colorado school after their 11-year-old daughter was FORCED to share a bed with a biological male, without even telling the parents

That is absolutely DISGUSTING and INFURIATING. Transgenderism has gone way too far.

“Putting that person into a s*x segregated bed with a girl is just completely UNACCEPTABLE.”

“A young girl who’s on an overnight school trip, who finds out in the moment that not only is she sharing a room with someone with male genitalia, she is in a bed with that person!”

“And the parents aren’t told about any of this. I mean, that is wild.”

“You can have different views on trans adults and say everyone should be treated with dignity, et cetera. These are kids! This is a school setting! This is absolutely insane.”

“I have no idea who would defend this or how. I think no comment from the school is not gonna cut it. Certainly in response to a lawsuit that they have quite clearly invited and brought on themselves.”

“And by the way, if you wanna have some sort of accommodation for a student who identifies as trans at that age, I think you can probably get that person his or her own room.” - @guypbenson

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness