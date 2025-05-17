Pretty sure you’ve all heard about this. A subtle, veiled threat by former FBI Director James Comey to President Trump. Let’s not bicker, we all know what 86 47 means.

Comey does too, in spite of his lies and explanations that are as childish as a child getting caught redhanded with his hand in the cookie jar. If you need a refresher on his ridiculous lies, find them here.

James Comey is a slug, the most vulgar of the vulgar, vile of the vile, a disgusting excuse of a human being whom I would rate right up there with the worst. Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot, Castro, Guevara, etc… He is a rotten human being.

He was responsible for the fake Russian collusion hoax, had a hand in the totally fictional Steele dossier, and likely played a part in the bugging of Trump tower during the 2016 election that Barack Obama ordered, and still to this day, nobody has been brought to justice.

Legally speaking, prosecuting Comey may be fruitless as any legal action would stand little chance, especially after a recent Supreme Court decision regarding threats and among a judiciary that has expanded free speech rights in recent years, legal experts say.

Once again, the nameless “experts.”

However, with two confirmed assassination attempts on President Trump in the last 10 months, the “experts😆🤡” could very likely be wrong.

A Secret Service source familiar with the investigation told CNN that under normal circumstances, such a post wouldn’t warrant a full-fledged investigation but under the current political climate will likely get more attention.

Comey has already been interviewed by the Secret Service, and currently investigated.

There is good news, the noose has tightened and Comey will be going to prison!

You’ve heard the old expression, “Give him enough rope and he will hang himself.”

Comey has done that! 🤣😂😆👍

Five years in a federal prison!😁

Now let’s turn to that Minnesota “coincidence.”

The following is an excerpt from a news story by Alpha News.

A Rochester resident is speaking out after she says she found a threatening token at a town hall event for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday at John Marshall High School. One side includes a profile picture of President Donald Trump and includes the words “Bury Fascists” and “86 47.”

The very same term Comey made in the sand in his threat to President Trump’s life.

I don’t believe in coincidences. Comey is a slimy creature with long tentacles. He knows how to get in touch with radical people all over the country. That is an angle worth investigating, and turning a few rocks over.

“I believe it is serious. How is this not a threat?” she asked. The woman, who is still in possession of the disturbing coin, didn’t want her name to be used for the story because she is concerned for her safety. She spoke with Alpha News in detail about how it was found. She said several local Republicans registered for the Walz event and that a few of them were standing behind a group in line. She said she overheard them “saying bad things about the president” when one pulled the token from his pocket to show it to the others. She said the group seemed to acknowledge what was on it, “as if they’d seen it before.” When he went to put it back in his pocket, she said it fell to the ground. That’s when she picked it up and didn’t look at it until she was seated inside the high school. “I’m like this is absolutely appalling, it was disgusting,” she said. “I could identify him if I saw him,” she said of the person who had the token. After he dropped it, she mentioned how he seemed to disappear into the crowd inside. The Rochester woman remains in possession of the token and says she will gladly turn it over.

And that brings us to our failure of a governor, Tim Walz.

Does he have a part or knowledge of this? I’d investigate. If he has a part in some plot, it wouldn’t be enough to get his hands dirty. If he has knowledge, he’d be complicit and let things play out. He does after all, have an unhealthy and obsessive hatred of President Trump, to the point of it being a psychotic mental illness.

What about the attorney general, Keith Ellison?

Antifa is all across the country, and Ellison is very pro-Antifa.

I know some of what I’ve written sounds like a conspiracy theorist, but if you paid attention, I merely stated possibilities, and dismissing a possibility regarding the life of the President of the United States is irresponsible and could be the one possibility that ends in assassination. Every possibility needs to be investigated.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness