Penalize success, reward failure. It’s the Democrat way!

You work hard, you become a success. It’s the American dream. And Democrats want to take your success, redistribute wealth that isn’t there’s to redistribute, thus shattering the American dream.

There used to be a time in Minneapolis when Mr. Finch would drive by in his Mercedes Benz and the young boy would say to his father that when he grows up he hopes he can have a car like Mr. Finch’s Mercedes Benz.

The father says to his son that if he works hard, applies himself, there is no reason he can’t have a car like Mr. Finch’s Mercedes Benz, in fact, there’s no reason why he can’t have a better car, like a Rolls Royce. Work hard and stay focussed, in Minneapolis, you can do anything,

Fast forward to today and the father would be discouraging his son to be like Mr. Finch because he’s successful, and it must be because he made his success by ill gotten means, and the government should take his wealth and force Mr. Finch to pay his “fair share.” Mr. Finch is a bad, evil, greedy man. And that is also echoed in city hall.

Kinda makes you not want to start a business, or keep you business there, in fact, it makes you not want to live there.

People are not wanting to live there anymore, many more will leave as well if this eventually clears (it will).

Minneapolis has a 2025 population of 421,385. Minneapolis is currently declining at a rate of -0.44% annually and its population has decreased by -2.17% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 430,710 in 2020.

So, just what are the fanatics in city hall looking at doing?

The Minneapolis City Council is looking into new ways to tax its wealthiest residents and businesses. On Thursday, the council voted 10-0 to research new sources of revenue, including taxing the city’s upper class…

Oh I see. Leveling the playing field by creating equal outcomes.

They tried that in a former country called the Soviet Union.

They’re toying with communism, but don’t take my word for it, take the word of two city council members.

Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai was confident the move would play well in Minneapolis, an overwhelmingly Democrat city. “I think that is in line with Minneapolis values,” Chughtai said. “Taxing the rich I don’t think is a controversial opinion in Minneapolis.”

Define rich. And, who gets to decide that? If they set the bar at a certain amount, you can bet your last dollar that sooner or later, that bar will be lowered.

“We need wealth distribution in our country and our federal government is simply not going to provide for that,” Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said.

There it is, plain as day. Communism.

Should Minneapolis push forward and make this a reality, businesses will leave and people will leave in greater numbers than they already are. Nobody will start a new business there. The city will inevitably go bankrupt at some point.

Minneapolis is not in a good place, and it’s not going to get better, it will get worse. The really mind boggling part of it all is those people in Minneapolis will continue voting DFL.

