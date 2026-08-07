They do not know what it is like. That is the quiet, exhausted refrain from people who lived under communist regimes, Cubans who fled Castro’s prisons, Venezuelans who watched their middle class collapse into hunger, Poles and Czechs who remember the secret police, Vietnamese boat people, Chinese survivors of the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward, Russians who endured the gulags and the empty shelves. They look at American students waving red flags, professors soft-pedaling Marx, and celebrities romanticizing “democrat socialism,” and they ask the same bewildered question: How can you admire the ideology that murdered our relatives, starved our parents, and turned our countries into prisons?

Communism is not an abstract theory of fairness. It is a concrete system that concentrates absolute power in the hands of a self-appointed vanguard, abolishes private property, and treats dissent as treason. The body count is not propaganda; it is historical record. The Black Book of Communism and subsequent demographic studies place the death toll in the hundreds of millions through engineered famines, purges, forced labor, and executions. The Holodomor, the Ukrainian terror-famine of 1932–33, killed millions while Stalin exported grain. Mao’s Great Leap Forward produced the largest famine in recorded history. Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge emptied the cities and murdered roughly a quarter of the population in four years. These were not “mistakes” or “deviations.” They were the predictable result of a doctrine that denies individual rights, elevates class enemies as legitimate targets, and replaces markets with central plans that cannot calculate real prices or incentives. You know, what we see the Democrats doing right now.

Survivors repeatedly describe the same daily things: chronic shortages of food and medicine, the need to whisper political opinions even among friends, the humiliation of standing in lines for hours, the knowledge that the Party’s children received privileges while everyone else was equal only in poverty. They remember the propaganda that insisted scarcity was temporary and the West was the true oppressor. Sound familiar? That’s what the media is doing right here, right now. When they arrived in the United States, many were stunned by the abundance, the open criticism of government, and the simple fact that ordinary people owned houses, cars, and businesses. That contrast is why so many of them react with absolute and justifiable anger when they hear dumbass leftist Americans, especially the young twat waffles still wet behind the ears who think they know it all, who have never stood in a ration line, speak of Marxism as compassion. Stupid, ignorant retards.

The American attraction to Marxism rests on three errors. First, the conflation of “caring about the poor” with the specific Marxist program of seizing the means of production. Markets, rule of law, and liberal democracy have lifted more people out of poverty than any other system in history; communist experiments have repeatedly produced the opposite. Second, the sanitized campus version of Marx that treats Das Kapital as a critique of inequality while ignoring the totalitarian logic that follows from class struggle as the engine of history. Third, the luxury of distance. It is easy to romanticize revolution when the secret police are not knocking on your door and the only consequence of your ideology is a like on social media by other equally stupid and ignorant retards.

Survivors are not asking Americans to stop criticizing capitalism’s failures or to ignore genuine injustices. They are asking for intellectual honesty. If you want stronger safety nets, higher minimum wages, or more progressive taxation, argue for those policies within a free society. Do not reach for the ideology whose real-world applications required walls to keep people in, not out. Do not treat the skulls of the Holodomor, the killing fields of Cambodia, or the labor camps of the Gulag as footnotes. They are the evidence.

The people who lived it are not theoretical. They are the ones who lost family members to the system some stupid-ass Mamdani idolizing Americans find chic. Their question is not complicated: if Marxism is so moral, why did so many of them risk death to escape it, and why do so many of you still insist on defending the flawed and inhuman theory while looking away from the corpses?

It all falls back to education, and the pinko commies running it, and teaching it.

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