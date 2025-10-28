Omar Fateh, a state senator now running for mayor, has made his agenda clear: he would proudly turn Minneapolis into a battleground against federal immigration enforcement.

He talks as if the city should not only ignore federal officers — but even interfere with them. Fateh champions policies that would prevent Minneapolis police from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In the most extreme portrayals of his stance, he suggests masked federal agents enforcing immigration law should be removed or arrested instead of supported.

What message does that send to criminals who exploit our borders? To gang members, human traffickers, and repeat offenders who slip through loopholes? When the city signals it will not assist in lawful federal enforcement, it invites those who break the law to see Minneapolis as a safe harbor for crime.

We have already seen the consequences of weakening law enforcement in Minneapolis. Violent crime spiked. Businesses fled. Families questioned their safety in neighborhoods where they once felt secure. Yet Fateh wants to push further — reducing cooperation with federal agencies that track dangerous offenders and protect national security.

There is a difference between supporting immigrants — which we all should — and supporting illegal aliens, and undermining the enforcement of immigration law entirely.

Fateh promises a utopia where ideology overrides practicality. But the real world demands accountability. It demands a mayor who works with — not against — partners in law enforcement at every level.

