Yeah, you read that title right. Minneapolis City Hall, the center of city government, a place that should represent integrity and professionalism, a place where the needs of the city and its residents are recognized, debated, prioritized and resolved has turned in to a degenerate circus freak show. Only in Minnesota, and only in Minneapolis where priorities are swept under the rug, and this kind of garbage is front and center.

The City is hosting a Pride Month event at City Hall that features a drag performance, which local officials have described as the first drag show held inside City Hall. It doesn’t belong in city hall. The event is being organized in conjunction with the city's LGBTQ+ employee resource group. Now there’s a complete waste of the taxpayers money. It’s all this dumb sideshow stuff the DFL seems to prioritize, not the real world problems like out of control crime.

This announcement comes at a time when Minneapolis politics are already highly polarized around issues such as public safety, homelessness, immigration enforcement, and city spending. Most people are using the drag-show announcement as an example of misplaced priorities.

The dominant critique is that City Hall is:

a seat of government, not an event venue

expected to remain politically and culturally neutral

Bingo! That is the overwhelming consensus amongst the public.

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