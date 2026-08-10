Bradley Sirvio is pictured in his most recent mugshot on the left and in a prior mugshot on the right. (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Behold the shining achievement of progressive prison reform in Minnesota: a man who beat another man to death with a hammer and then set the house on fire has now received “bottom surgery” while living in the state’s women’s penitentiary. Sources say the procedure happened.

So, what the hell is it? Slicing off the pecker, firing up the solar powered DeWalt and drilling out a hole?

And here’s something else to consider. If Bradley Sirvio really believes he’s a woman, and really wants to be a woman, what’s up with the facial hair? That’s not womanly at all. Oh wait, silly me. I apologize profusely for my insensitivity and sexism. He just wants to be known as the bearded lady of the Shakopee Womens penitentiary!

The Department of Corrections, ever the model of transparency, will not confirm or deny any individual’s private medical details but helpfully notes that all “medically necessary” care is paid for out of the taxpayers’ healthcare budget. Because nothing says “medically necessary” quite like rearranging the genitals of a life-sentenced murderer!

One can only admire the moral clarity on display. In the old, benighted days, society might have kept violent male offenders in facilities designed for violent male offenders. How primitive. How unkind. Today we understand that gender identity is the ultimate trump card, more important than the safety of female inmates, more sacred than the concept of sex-based spaces, and apparently more urgent than any other medical priority the state might face. The women locked up alongside him are mere collateral damage in the grand march toward affirmation and enlightenment. Their discomfort is of course, bigotry. Their trauma is a small price for the greater good of enabling a convicted, cold-blooded killer’s severe mental illness.

And the bill? Footed by us, the same hardworking Minnesotans who already enjoy some of the highest tax burdens in the country. What a privilege it must be to know our hard-earned dollars are funding the surgical transformation of a hammer-wielding arsonist-murderer! The Department is constitutionally obligated, after all. The Constitution, it turns out, has a clause requiring taxpayers to finance elective genital reconstruction for lifers who declare themselves women. Who knew?

This is the future, arriving right on schedule in Shakopee, complete with taxpayer-funded surgical upgrades and a complete inversion of what prisons were once built for. The only remaining question is how soon the rest of the country will catch up to Minnesota’s enlightened standard, where violent crime offenders get life sentences in women’s prisons, and the public gets the privilege of paying for it.

Minnesota is so fucked up.

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