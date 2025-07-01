Only in Minnesota.

This stinks of the Walz-DFL, woke, liberal BS of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which is communist doctrine if you’d actually take a minute and think about it.

Remember, Walz is a CCP useful idiot. He gave them a classified battle tank manual when he was in China during one of his 30 plus visits, lo and behold one year after that tank manual went missing when Tim Walz was there, China unveils an almost identical battle tank.

Coincidence?

Gibbs rule #39, There is no such thing as coincidence.

I’m not interested in diversity, I oppose it. We’re Americans.

"There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all." "This is just as true of the man who puts "native" before the hyphen as of the man who puts German or Irish or English or French before the hyphen. Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance." ~ President Theodore Roosevelt, October 12, 1915.

I’m also against equity. Equal outcomes. That’s 100% pure communist ideology. We are not all equal and we never will be. Nor do I want us to be.

Inclusion. Screw that. All it does is lower the standards.

Meet Wilson Tindi.

Wilson holds a director title at the Minnesota Department of Education, where he audits taxpayer spending and oversees internal accountability.

What else has been uncovered about Kenyan national Wilson Tindi?

Court records show Tindi was convicted in 2016 of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her in bed where she slept. He pleaded guilty to the sex assault charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping a first-degree burglary charge. Tindi was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to register as a predatory offender. His sentence was stayed for five years…

Good ‘ol Wilson is just a peach of a guy, isn’t he?

A stayed sentence for felony criminal sexual conduct. Where, other than Minnesota, particularly Hennepin County would you ever hear of a jackass ruling like that?

For those that don’t know, a stayed sentence means you walk away scot free without serving time. You can tell that lame sentence was handed down by a woke, liberal-puke activist judge that has no business being on the bench. A crime excuser, that’s what that judge is. Most of them are in Hennepin County.

This smells. Somebody pulled some strings on Tindi’s behalf:

In spite of the the felony conviction and offender status, Tindi serves as Director of Internal Audit and Advisory Services at MDE, according to public records and his LinkedIn profile.

Like I said, this smells.

Or, it’s incredible incompetence at the state level, and that wouldn’t surprise me.

A former prosecutor had this to say about Wilson Tindi.

“I don’t know how he would have passed a background check,” the attorney said. “He’s a felon and a registered sex offender—how is he employed?” The attorney said that in addition to the 2016 conviction, Tindi was also accused of a similar crime in 2012, as court documents state. Although the case was never charged, prosecutors filed a Spreigl notice—a legal move to introduce evidence of prior misconduct—citing the 2012 allegation as evidence of a disturbing pattern. “He is dangerous,” the attorney said. “He has no business being paid out of our taxpayer dollars and should be back with ICE.”

Agreed.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness