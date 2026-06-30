A judge has ruled that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey must either demonstrate meaningful progress toward meeting the city's charter-mandated police staffing level or face a contempt trial next year.

Next year? He’s had since 2021, over five years, and the judge is giving him another year? That’s obscene.

The order comes from a years long lawsuit over whether the city has complied with a previous court mandate requiring a minimum number of sworn police officers.

A 2021 lawsuit brought by North Minneapolis residents, including former City Council member Don Samuels. In 2022, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that the mayor has a legal duty under the city charter to fund and employ the required number of officers or explain why compliance is impossible.

The Frey administration has argued that the city has faced extraordinary recruiting and retention challenges since 2020, making it difficult to restore staffing despite increased hiring efforts.

Frey refuses to look in the mirror and has absolutely no self awareness. Those “challenges” are all of his, and the council’s making. They created the “challenges” by handcuffing the cops so they can’t do their jobs, having every law enforcement decision questioned, and an openly hostile-to-law enforcement city council creating a hostile work environment and an anti-law enforcement, activist county attorney who would rather charge and prosecute the cops instead of the criminals, who in the hell would want to be a cop in Minneapolis? The short answer; nobody. That’s why they’re having retention and recruiting “challenges.” Anyone with common sense see’s and knows that. It’s not rocket science.

For the next year Frey will do nothing to get in compliance with the charter, then appear in court where he will be given another year to do nothing except hold his dick. And the cycle will remain unbroken until the powers-that-be can get the city charter changed more to their liking and advantage.

Leave a comment