There’s been chatter of another covid lockdown, have you heard? It’s been getting louder over the last couple of days. I’ll get to that in a minute.

We’ve all been hearing about the new strains for a couple of years, most famously with the nothing burger called omicron. I caught that one a while back, didn’t even know I had it, thought it was allergies. I had the first one too, the alpha. Kinda kicked my ass for four days, but I’ve felt worse with the flu at various times throughout my life. I’ve got good natural immunity now so I’m not the least bit worried.., and I’ve been around infected people in tight quarters, and nothing, I don’t reinfected. And no, I have not been vaccinated nor will I ever.

I don’t go looking to hang out with the infected if that’s what you’re thinking, but I’m not social distancing, wearing a mask or limiting my exposure to the outside world, either, and their are people (cowards) that still do that.

On August 14th we began to hear about a new strain called, Eris. And of course the media sensationalized it and added in a little fear mongering. What the hell, it’s the media, and the media are obedient little soviets and report what and how the Democrat government tells them to. Take a look at this excerpt from Reuters:

EG.5 (Eris) had been found in more than 50 countries as of August 8, according to the WHO. It is the most common and fastest growing COVID-19 subvariant in the U.S., estimated to be responsible for around 17% of current COVID cases, according to the CDC.

Now, at the behest of government I’m sure, comes the subtle fear mongering propaganda.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up more than 40%…

What they don’t tell you is the overwhelmingly vast majority are the elderly and immune compromised with health conditions.

On August 15th, another story appears.

On August 18th I saw this on Info Wars. Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, I thought it too. It’s an Alex Jones site. I get it, but bear with me.

Later that night I saw these two items on Twitter.

The Gateway Pundit is a pretty credible site, and they thought it was important enough to report it. Clown World doesn’t miss the mark much either.

Now this, from August 19th.

Are you beginning to think there might be something to this? You should.

According to the story, it’s just going to be the TSA, airline workers and airport personal. Yeah, right! Just like it was only going to be 15 days to slow the spread, the vaccines are safe, and if you take the vaccine, you’re not going to get infected.

We’ve got an election next year, what better way to control an outcome than to have another health emergency?

Would Biden and the Democrats really pull another stunt like that again? Yeah, I truly believe they would. Will they? I don’t know, but I’m leaning toward yes. Are they capable and willing? Yes, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

