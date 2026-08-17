Four masked geniuses sneak up to Republican candidate Leslie Larson’s car in the dead of night, carefully tape middle-finger posters all over it like they’re staging the killing of Osama bin Laden, and somehow manage to completely miss the home security camera filming the whole production. One of them even appears to take a selfie mid-vandalism. Peak operational security. These are the same intellectual heavyweights who’ve been running multi-million-dollar daycare and welfare fraud schemes that treat taxpayer dollars like a personal ATM, yet they can’t clear a basic driveway of cameras. The irony is thicker than the paperwork they forge.

Pro tip for future aspiring vandals: when your community has already made national headlines for industrial-scale fraud, maybe don’t moonlight as amateur political intimidators on camera. Law enforcement now has clear video of the clowns in action. Blaine PD gets to do the fun part, identifying, charging, and prosecuting people who think intimidating a candidate at her home, with her kids nearby is just spirited civic engagement. Good. Prosecute them to the fullest. No “root causes,” no cultural sensitivity seminars, no hand-wringing about how the real crime is noticing patterns. Vandalism is vandalism. Targeting a political candidate’s home is intimidation. Catch them, charge them, convict them, then hang them.

The sheer idiocy is almost endearing. You spend years perfecting the art of billing for imaginary kids at “learing centers,” then blow the easiest crime of the week by posing for the security feed. Next time maybe practice on a car that doesn’t have eyes. Until then, the thin blue line gets another easy win, and the rest of us get the entertainment of watching the “community” that treats fraud like a family business produce criminals too incompetent to even vandalize properly.

Law enforcement: do your jobs. The footage is already in the can. These ass clowns practically gift-wrapped the case.

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