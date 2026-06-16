You just can’t make this up.

The irony is almost too rich to believe.

After spending four years as Joe Biden’s Interior Secretary helping wage the Democrats war on American energy, Deb Haaland now wants voters in New Mexico—the nation’s second-largest oil-producing state—to hand her the keys to the governor’s mansion.🤣🤣🤣

That’s like hiring an arsonist to run the fire department.

For years, Haaland has been one of the Democrat Party’s most committed anti-fossil-fuel activists. Before joining the Biden administration, she openly opposed fracking, championed the Green New Deal agenda, and aligned herself with environmentally retarded activists who view oil and gas production not as an economic blessing but as a moral evil.

Then she arrived at the Department of the Interior, where she helped implement an administration that treated American energy producers like public enemy number one.

Under Biden and Haaland, federal oil and gas leasing was slowed, delayed, restricted, and buried under mountains of regulations, and eventually stopped cold. The regime repeatedly signaled hostility toward fossil fuel development while pouring taxpayer dollars into green-energy boondoggles that have never proven they can replace the reliability and affordability of traditional energy, because they can not.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s economy continued to depend heavily on oil and gas production. The Permian Basin generates billions in revenue that fund schools, roads, law enforcement, and public services throughout the state. Tens of thousands of families depend directly or indirectly on the industry for their livelihoods.

Yet Haaland now wants New Mexicans to believe she understands and supports the very industry she spent years criticizing.

Only a fool.

She will shut down and destroy that industry.

Remember, a tiger doesn’t change his stripes. Or in Squaw Chief Deb Haaland’s case, “her stripes.”

Voters should ask a simple question: if fossil fuels are so important to New Mexico’s future, why did Haaland spend so much of her political career trying to undermining and destroying them?

The answer is obvious. Like all Democrat politicians, Haaland’s rhetoric changes depending on the audience. In Washington, she could score points with environmental activists by attacking oil and gas. Back home, where energy revenues keep the lights on and state coffers full, she suddenly sounds more pragmatic.

She’s not. She’s the same old anti-energy kook she’s always been.

But records matter more than campaign speeches. And everyone knows her record, nobody has forgotten. Two years isn’t that long ago.

New Mexico cannot afford leadership that treats its most important industry as something to be tolerated temporarily until anti-everything progressive activists find an acceptable substitute. Families whose paychecks come from drilling rigs, pipelines, refineries, trucking companies, and support businesses deserve a governor who sees them as the most essential contributors, because they are—not obstacles to a wrong and destructive political agenda.

This race is about more than one candidate. It is a test of whether common sense still has a place in American politics.

Will New Mexico choose a governor who embraces the industry that powers its economy? Or will it elect someone whose national reputation was built on opposing the very resource that made the state’s prosperity possible?

Deb Haaland is betting voters will forget.

Republicans should make sure they remember.

The future of one of America’s energy capitals may depend on it.

And that in itself may be the reason why she’s running.

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