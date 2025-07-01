Threatening a judge, not good. Ryan Maurer did it 17 times!

The judge told investigators she was terrified as she knew Maurer owns multiple firearms, she took his threats seriously and said she feared for her life. I don’t blame her, especially in the wake of the Hortman’s assassination and the attempted assassination of the Hoffman’s by Vance Boelter. And by the sound of it, it seems Maurer could go postal at any time.

Here’s the scary part. He’s out on bail.

A Deephaven man is facing harassment charges for allegedly sending a series of threatening messages to his attorney, former attorney, and the Hennepin County judge in charge of his divorce proceedings.

Let’s get to the juicy part about this well balanced, upstanding citizen of Deephaven.

Ahead of the court’s decision, Maurer allegedly sent an email to his current attorney on June 12, 2025, saying, “I’m f****** mad really mad my son was taken away from me and who knows what this liberal f****** shorthaired crew cut little b**** a** judge is gonna rule against me. I’m gonna go ballistic.” At 3:30 a.m. that same day, Maurer sent his attorney another email that read, "So if I go kill (previous attorney) tomorrow morning, everyone f****** knows why." Two minutes later, he sent another email to his attorney: “I’m a f****** grizzly bear and I’ve been poked poked poked poked and poked. It’s human nature. I’m gonna f****** swing back.” That same morning, he allegedly sent a series of emails to the court regarding the divorce proceedings. One of them read: “I have little faith. The court system gives two s**** about me, my son, my ex-wife or anyone else I think it’s a big system that destroys families and less divorces carry-on for longer than people were married. Who in the f*** would ever get married again and look at these corrupt lawyers” At 9:59 a.m. that morning, he sent another email to his attorney, which said, in part, “Everyone knows I’m not gonna live much longer one way or another. I don’t dislike you…but these other attorneys if I go down, I’m taking as many people with me as possible. No human being in the world can go through what I’ve went through."

Judging from the times he sent most of those emails (3:00-4:00 AM), I’ll just bet he was intoxicated.

Maurer was told by the court to stop sending the judge emails, but he ignored them. Not a good thing to do.

He was arrested, is now facing one felony count of harassment of a judicial officer.

Court records indicated he posted bail and is currently not in custody. He faces up to five years in prison.

