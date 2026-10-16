Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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MzP
Oct 16

Destroying the environment in Northern Wisconsin is not a viable option. When you do not have to suffer the consequences of their "safe" pipeline, then you really do not understand the environmental damage already being done. While you make great points about vandalism, you miss the KNOWN environmental harm already being created, against the wishes of the people that live there. There is a lot more to the story than what you have presented here.

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