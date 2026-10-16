The recent wave of vandalism targeting Enbridge’s Line 5 Relocation Project in northern Wisconsin is not “peaceful protest.” It’s criminal sabotage that endangers workers, first responders, landowners, and the very environment these zealots claim to protect. On September 17, fire damaged drilling equipment at a construction site in the Town of Gingles, Ashland County. Less than a month later, on October 12, a Horizontal Directional Drill rig and associated support equipment were destroyed by fire at another project site, again accompanied by graffiti. Enbridge has rightly labeled these acts vandalism. Law enforcement, including the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice, State Fire Marshal, and federal investigators are actively pursuing those responsible.

Line 5 is critical infrastructure. It moves millions of gallons of oil and natural gas liquids daily, supporting jobs, heating homes, fueling industry, and underwriting the energy security of the Upper Midwest and beyond. The relocation project is a responsible engineering solution to keep the line operating safely around tribal land while maintaining reliable supply. Setting equipment ablaze and spray-painting sites is criminal. It’s arson and property destruction that delay work, raise costs for consumers, and creates real environmental hazards from burned machinery and disrupted construction. But the militant environmental zealots aren’t bright enough to see that, and whine every time their energy bills increase because of the damage they cause.

Militant environmental zealots have long treated pipelines as legitimate targets for vandalism. This mindset treats private property and public safety as optional. It prioritizes ideological purity over the practical needs of working families who rely on affordable energy. Destroying drills doesn’t stop oil demand; it simply makes energy more expensive and more dependent on less reliable foreign sources. Normal folks have consistently defended domestic energy production, infrastructure investment, and the principle that no one is above the law, whether the vandal wears a balaclava or waves a protest sign. Law enforcement must be fully supported in identifying and prosecuting the eco-terrorists to the fullest extent of the law. Anything less invites further attacks.

Enbridge has stated the obvious: free speech is protected; violence and destruction are not. Communities near the project, the workers building it, and the taxpayers who ultimately absorb higher energy costs deserve protection from these ignorant, criminal acts. Stand with the company building the infrastructure America needs, stand with the officers investigating the crimes, and reject the self-righteous lawlessness that pretends vandalism is virtue. Those people are mentally sick due to the cult of environmentalism.

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