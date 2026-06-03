DEI initiatives and ‘neo-Marxist ideology’ at Hennepin Healthcare
Wrong priorities put patients lives at risk, not a good hospital that we are forced to fund, but that’s socialized healthcare for you
Dr. Kurt Miceli is the chief medical officer of Do No Harm—an organization of doctors, patients, and others who want to keep identity politics and DEI policies out of healthcare.
He spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast about how information obtained from a records request exposes not only a radical agenda based on identity politics at Hennepin Healthcare—but also how they tried to hide it from the public.
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