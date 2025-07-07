Minneapolis Public Schools are nothing short of a burning dumpster fire within a train wreck. They’re terrible.

They collectively only have a 42% proficiency in reading, I’m surprised it’s that high. But in math it’s only 33%. That’s what happens when you don’t teach, but indoctrinate in leftist ideology such as DEI, all the social justice BS, climate change nonsense, revisionist history, etc… The proof is in the pudding. Can’t argue it.

Remember the definition of insanity is repeating the same actions, but expecting different results. Keep that thought.

When things started rolling off the cliff there had to be a reason. Something had to change, or it never would have happened. When you figure out what changed, you have the common denominator, thus, the tools to fix it.

But here’s the difference when it comes to those on the Right, and those on the Left.

When people on the Right run in to a situation like this where they made a change that caused a detrimental result, they immediately reverse course.

Remember when I said “keep that thought” while referencing the definition of insanity? Well, there you go! The Left will not reverse course, they’ll double down, trying to force their change to work, and thus, the problem becomes worse.

The common denominator with schools is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DEI.

What do you suppose the teachers contract, negotiated with the school districts are chock-full of? If you said, DEI, congratulations! You’re a winner! That also proves the point of the Left doubling down on failure, trying to force it to work instead of the common sense thing to do, reverse course.

This is a real piece of work. It’s laughable.

The provisions in the Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers union contracts include race-based exemptions from layoffs, as well as special councils and committees geared towards non-white teachers, according to the report.

Discrimination as plain as day. No different than the sign that read, “Whites Only” above the drinking fountains in the 1950’s and 60’s.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) has multiple benefits for “underrepresented” teachers, the report explains. This includes the Black Men Teach (BMT) program that recruits black male educators in order to “remedy past, present, and continuing effects of discrimination in MPS hiring practices.”

In other words, if you’re white, you’re not getting the job as long as a minority applies for it. That’s the no bullshit truth.

Remedy past and present discrimination? No they aren’t, their contract just stated that, how stupid are these people?

Remedy the past? Try living in today, you can’t change yesterday. The only way to atone for the past is don’t do it again. Sadly, they are. Just a different target this time around.

The St. Paul educators agreement includes an article about “Recruitment and Retention of Educators of Color.” “The District will continue current practices in recruitment and retention of educators of color. In addition, the District will allocate $20,000 per contract year for the purpose of providing support and development of members of color in School and Community Service Professional, Education Assistants and Teacher Affinity Groups,” the contract says.

Racial discrimination again. Let’s be real. If you’re white you aren’t getting hired. It’s as simple as that.

The contracts violates federal law and the Civil Rights Act.

The U.S. Department of Education issued a warning to school districts in February of this year, directing them to halt DEI programs, including in the hiring and training of staff, or risk losing federal funding.

What the districts and the union said to the federal government via these contracts was, “pound sand,” and they will continue to violate federal law and the Civil Rights Act.

I did my part. I sent all of this information to the United States Department of Justice, I certainly hope everybody who reads this, does the same.

Remember what Joe Biden and the Democrats kept telling us for four long years. “No one is above the law.”

