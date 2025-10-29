A longtime employee of Hennepin Healthcare, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job, joined Liz Collin on her podcast and talked about how a DEIB training claims to help make the organization “anti-racist”—but is more like a “slap in the face.”

The employee, who we’ll call “Frank,” told Collin how Hennepin Healthcare has become a workplace “obsessed” with race and DEI.

Much of that, Frank says, stems from the hospital’s training, which asserts that “without Diversion, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) there cannot be health equity.”🤢🤮

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness