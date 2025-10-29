DEI training shows Hennepin Healthcare has become ‘obsessed with race‘
This is absolutely putrid, sickeningly putrid
A longtime employee of Hennepin Healthcare, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job, joined Liz Collin on her podcast and talked about how a DEIB training claims to help make the organization “anti-racist”—but is more like a “slap in the face.”
The employee, who we’ll call “Frank,” told Collin how Hennepin Healthcare has become a workplace “obsessed” with race and DEI.
Much of that, Frank says, stems from the hospital’s training, which asserts that “without Diversion, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) there cannot be health equity.”🤢🤮
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.