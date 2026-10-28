Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, has put Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison on the hot seat. Piker’s Minneapolis appearance with Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh, Hunegs asked a simple question: Do Flanagan and Ellison agree that Piker’s demagoguery and hateful rhetoric have no place in Minnesota?

Piker is not some mainstream progressive voice. He has said America “deserved 9/11,” declared he would “vote for Hamas over Israel every single time,” and trafficked in rhetoric that dehumanizes Jews. Platforming him is a choice. Omar and Fateh made it. Now the rest of the DFL must decide whether silence equals consent. Pro Tip: It does.

Omar’s own record makes this partnership especially toxic. She has repeatedly invoked classic antisemitic tropes: claiming “Israel has hypnotized the world,” suggesting U.S. support for the Jewish state is “all about the Benjamins” (a clear reference to Jewish money and AIPAC influence), and trafficking in dual-loyalty smears against Jewish Americans and pro-Israel colleagues. These aren’t isolated slips. They form a pattern that Jewish organizations and even many Democrats have condemned for years.

Fateh fits the same disgusting mold. The democrat socialist has called Israel’s defensive war against Hamas a “genocide,” and to secure DSA endorsement he pledged to “refrain from any and all affiliation” with Israel and a list of “Zionist lobby groups” that explicitly included the Jewish Community Relations Council itself. His world has included staffers who denied Hamas’s sexual violence on October 7 and questioned Israel’s right to exist. Sharing a stage with Piker isn’t an accident.

Ellison’s record on this is especially damning. He didn’t just tolerate Piker from a distance. He appeared on Piker’s stream, and told him “You do a good job, man,” and asked how to stay in touch. That’s an endorsement. For an attorney general to cozy up to a figure whose commentary has drawn bipartisan condemnation for antisemitism is not only reckless and stupid, it’s very revealing. Don’t forget, Ellison is a muslim too.

Flanagan, the left-wing kook running for U.S. Senate, has offered the usual non-answer. She says she will not attend the event and vaguely condemns “hateful rhetoric.” That’s not leadership. It’s political cover. Her progressive orbit has long flirted with the same radical currents that elevate voices like Piker’s, Omar’s, and Fateh’s. Pretending otherwise fools no one.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s distancing is the most transparent of all. Her spokesperson called several of Piker’s statements “reckless and unacceptable.” Fine. But the timing is obvious. With an election days away, Klobuchar is protecting her brand, not taking a principled stand against the elements increasingly comfortable inside the DFL. When the political cost is high, some Democrats discover standards. When the cost is low, those standards vanish.

Minnesota’s Jewish community deserves better than selective outrage and election-year hedges. Antisemitism doesn’t become acceptable because it comes wrapped in progressive branding or delivered by a popular asshole streamer, a sitting congresswoman, or a state senator. Hunegs is right to force the issue. Flanagan and Ellison should answer clearly.

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