Democrats showing their true colors again!

Ever notice Democrats are always behind this stuff?

Oh, by the way, Churchill was right.

And this crime carried out by Democrats against Republicans in Edina.

The chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota is calling for an end to what he described as a “growing pattern of harassment and intimidation” directed toward leadership and staff at their Edina office.

The Minnesota GOP can’t leave it at that. That’s a weak response, they need to hire some muscle security who aren’t afraid to crack a few heads open. That is the only thing the Left may listen to and understand. Those people are savages, they’ve been proving that pretty much daily since they caused the riot five years ago.

Calling on the DFL Chairman to condemn?

MNGOP just wasted their breath and showed weakness.

The DFL isn’t going to do anything, they’re behind it.

If they aren’t directly giving marching orders, they’re complicit and enabling this. They’re all cheering it on from behind closed doors.

“Disagreement is part of living in a Constitutional Republic, but intimidation is not,” said Donna Bergstrom, deputy chair for the Minnesota GOP. “These attacks on our staff cross every line of decency and civility. We urge every elected leader, regardless of party, to join us in condemning these aggressive tactics. We must stand together for a Minnesota where political differences are settled at the ballot box—not on our doorstep.”

Unfortunately we have moved beyond the ballot box, it has moved on to our doorstep. The Left did that, we didn’t.

They are no different than the Bolsheviks in the early twentieth century. I can easily see what they did then, happening here if they ever acquire power, and power is the only thing they care about acquiring, it’s what drives them. They don’t care about the means, only the result.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness