It’s the same tired playbook: a dramatic headline, instant outrage, and then—silence when the facts come out. This week, leftist influencers and even elected Democrats rushed to blame Trump supporters for what they claimed was an arson attack on a South Carolina judge, matter of fact a number of so-called big media outlets did too. It fit their favorite narrative: “MAGA extremists” on the loose again.

Just one problem: none of it was true.

Within days, South Carolina law enforcement announced what the media conveniently buried in the fine print—no foul play was found. The fire wasn’t arson. There was no attack, no political motive, no MAGA mob lurking in the shadows. Just another case of political opportunism outrunning reality.

And now? Those same influencers, pundits, media sites, and Democrat politicians are quietly deleting their posts. The accusations, the insinuations, the “Trump-inspired terrorism” talking points—gone without apology, explanation, or accountability. They simply vanished as if the smear campaign never happened. The irony is rich: the same people who preach about “disinformation” are the biggest spreaders of it.

This is the sickness in today’s political culture: the Left doesn’t wait for facts, because facts don’t serve their agenda. They weaponize emotion, demonize their opponents, and then quietly move on when the truth catches up. Maybe that’s one of the main reasons the Democrats “Strong Approval” polling stands at a whopping 8%. The country has finally awakened and is sick of their shit. You’d think they’d have caught on by now, but they haven’t and this latest SNAFU proves it.

South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein whose house went up in flames

