Democrat Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones🤡 wants you to believe he’s a friend of law enforcement😂. But Delegate Carrie Coyner says otherwise — Jones once told her, during a 2020 (Summer of Love) phone call, that “maybe if a few police officers died, they’d stop killing people.” And this little twerpy spunk monkey is running to be the state’s top law enforcement official. Can you believe that? Wow.

This is the same guy from the same party that pushed to defund the police, tore down officers as “racist,” and stood by while cities burned. Democrats cheered the protests, ignored the violence, and then pretended to care about “public safety” when the crime rates exploded. Jay Jones and his party’s record screams the same message loud and clear: police lives don’t matter to them.

Jones and the rest of the Democrats worldview is that cops are the enemy and criminals are the victims. That’s why they attack qualified immunity, why they let repeat offenders roam free, and why they call anyone who defends police “extremist.” They’ve turned law enforcement into a political punching bag.

This controversy isn’t just about what Jay Jones said in 2020. It’s about what Democrats believe in 2025. And it’s not law and order — it’s chaos and control.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness