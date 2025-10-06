Neera Tanden

If a Republican so much as retweets a bad meme, Democrats call it “incitement.” But when one of their own jokes about political assassination? It’s suddenly a “private conversation.”

That’s exactly what happened when Neera Tanden, Biden’s top political enforcer, brushed off Democrat Jay Jones’s vile wish that a conservative leader would “just disappear.” Jones, now the Democrat nominee for Virginia attorney general, sent text messages to Delegate Carrie Coyner. In them, he imagined having “two bullets” to fire at a lineup of “Gilbert, Hitler, and Pol Pot.” He said he’d use both on Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert. He called Gilbert’s children “little fascists” and said he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her kids die. Instead of condemning it, she defended him — calling it a personal chat, not public rhetoric.

Rhetoric? WTF planet does that cunt live on? Rhetoric? Unreal. Americans need to understand, and accept the fact that this is what the Democrat Party is now, this is who they are. There is no such thing as “the radical left” so stop using that phrase, it’s not true. What you are reading about is exactly what those people from that party are. It is the mainstream Democrat Party, and I’m telling you that you have to accept that truth, otherwise you’re living in denial. They are “The Party of Hate.”

Imagine the outrage if the parties were reversed. The FBI would be knocking down doors. The media would run wall-to-wall coverage about “threats to democracy.” But because it’s a Democrat, well… you know.

This is the heart of America’s double standard: one set of rules for the Left, another for everyone else. “Private conversation” has become the new Democrat excuse for open hate, and condoning violence. The threats — real or rhetorical — are only get louder. And they will all be from the left.

