I’m going to open this post with a little something from Hot Air. It’s eye opening to say the least. We knew it was bad, but speaking for myself, I didn’t know it was this bad.

In a sane world, one would think that a political assassination attempt that left one innocent person dead and left a presidential candidate wounded would lead to a moderation of the extreme rhetoric hurled at him. We do not live in a remotely sane world. The extreme rhetoric labeling President Trump as a fascist, Nazi, or Hitler skyrocketed soon after the assassination attempt and has continued unabated since his reelection. And, the same has been true in recent months about Charlie Kirk, who was successfully assassinated to the applause of large numbers of liberals, including doctors, lawyers, judges, teachers, academics, and many ordinary liberals.

Remember when some Democrat leaders said it’s time to “turn down the temperature” on the rhetoric after Trump got shot? They didn’t mean it. They only said that for self-serving political reasons.

This might be of interest from The Federalist.

Inciting rhetoric hurled at conservatives is now so common that many people who consider themselves centrists routinely ignore it, considering an accusation that Trump is Hitler as fairly normal and not worthy of notice. And that is the point--it is now commonly accepted among even many of the Best™ people that Trump is somehow inhuman, and when attitudes like that spread it is almost inevitable that activists will...act. That is what “act”ivists do. And it only takes one. And, as we have seen, there is more than one who has been activated, and when they inevitably take their shot, a large number of leftists applaud, make lists of new targets, and their fellow travelers tut-tut but then amp up the rhetoric even more.

Oh yes they do. They are relentless and know exactly what they’re doing. They want to get rid of us but lack the guts to do it themselves so they encourage their useful idiots to do their dirty work for them.

As we approach the end of President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House, a year marred by political assassinations and rising extremism, it’s useful to understand just how much Democrats and their allies in media, academia, rent-a-mob, and activist circles have ramped up incendiary language. Today, equating President Trump and his supporters with history’s most reviled tyrants isn’t mere hyperbole, it’s calculated — having failed at lawfare and impeachment, the left-wing opposition to MAGA is now rationalizing physical harm to opponents.

I said this once before in a post a couple of months ago and some of you may remember and most if not all of you blew me off with what I said, and now I’m going to say it again because I’m right and the deniers are wrong. We are in another Democrat started Civil War. Civil War II is here and now. We have already taken casualties, they have not (yet).

The American culture, the American way of life is completely incompatible with the Left, and when I say Left I include Democrats. There is no way we can peacefully coexist. Nor should we want to. You cannot peacefully coexist with someone who wants to a.) destroy you, or b.) wants to kill you. We are now at that point and sooner or later something has to give, someone will light the powder keg, and odds are it will be someone from the Left.

