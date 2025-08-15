Another domino just fell in Minnesota’s massive Feeding Our Future scandal—this time, a political insider. Guhaad Hashi Said, once described as an “enforcer” for Rep. Ilhan Omar, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after pocketing nearly $3 million in taxpayer funds meant to feed hungry kids.

The scam was brazen: Said claimed his nonprofit served over a million meals from an apartment in Minneapolis. Most never existed. The federal cash poured in, and the money was laundered through fake catering businesses. He wasn’t alone—more than 70 people have been charged in what prosecutors call one of the largest COVID fraud cases in U.S. history.

This is what happens when Washington drowns programs in cash and strips away oversight in the name of “emergency relief.” Feeding Our Future spent less than 3% of its budget on food. The rest? Luxury cars, vacations, and real estate.

While Omar hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, her connection to someone so deeply embedded in this scheme should make voters ask hard questions. The pandemic became a feeding frenzy—not for children, but for political cronies and opportunists.

