Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley

Senator Jeff Merkley has officially gone off the rails on a crazy train. The Oregon Democrat is now suggesting that Donald Trump’s Justice Department and FBI might have staged the Portland riots to justify federal involvement. Yes — he’s actually implying that law enforcement orchestrated street chaos in his own state. Never mind those riots began with the George Floyd riots.

That’s not just ridiculous — it’s insulting to every Oregonian who lived through the real thing five years ago. Portland burned for months. Businesses were destroyed. Police officers were attacked. Families were terrified. Everyone saw it. It wasn’t staged — it was tolerated. And it was tolerated by people like Jeff Merkley. It still is.

While small business owners begged for help, Portland’s Democrat leaders told police to stand down. Prosecutors let rioters walk free. And Democrat politicians like Merkley sat on their hands, afraid to cross the woke mob. Now, years later, he wants to rewrite history and blame Trump for the mess he and his own party created.

That’s just weak.

This is what happens when the Left runs out of excuses. Portland’s decline is a national embarrassment — boarded-up shops, open drug use, and entire blocks that look like war zones. Instead of owning up to their failed policies, Democrats invent new conspiracies and new villains.

The truth is simple. The only thing “staged” in Portland was the political theater from Democrats pretending everything was fine. They let Antifa, BLM and other militant leftists run wild and called it “justice.” They tied the hands of police, then cried foul when order collapsed. And now, they’re desperate to make someone else the villain.

Jeff Merkley’s latest stunt proves what many already know: the Left isn’t interested in fixing the chaos it created. It just wants someone else to blame.

