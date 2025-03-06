Tim Walz in ‘28? 🤣🤣🤣 Maybe I shouldn’t laugh, after all, he did get reelected governor in 2022 after a total clusterfuck of a first term, and Democrats aren’t exactly known for intelligence.

But, his vice presidential pick wasn’t really legitimate since Kamala picked him, and the party bosses installed her without a single vote by the people.

“I think, just my own opinion, he’d be terrible. I mean, what he showed on the campaign trail was that he was kind of weak,” Turrentine said. “He is very liberal and he’s gonna have to defend the Biden-Harris ticket that he served on … I just think there’s nothing that I have seen from him, or that I saw from him, that would augment that you would be a strong national candidate.”

Oh he’s weak alright. His performance during the George Floyd riots was pure cowardice, and his asskissing and sucking up to Black Lives Matter after the riot showed complete and total fear.

The governor received criticism during the 2024 campaign for several of the far-left initiatives he has supported, including signing legislation in 2023 that requires schools to provide tampons in both girls’ and boys’ restrooms, which led to Trump and others calling him “Tampon Tim.” “Walz doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s gonna blaze that trail to defining real change,” he added. “That doesn’t seem to be his strong suit. And his governing record in Minnesota is not something I could see the party rallying around.” The governor also repeatedly made inaccurate claims about his past during his unsuccessful vice presidential campaign.

It couldn’t get much worse than Walz. The guy isn’t mentally balanced, and beside that, could you imagine that dipshit he’s married to, Gwen, as first lady?

