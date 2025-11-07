Minneapolis voters just sent a clear message — and it’s not a comforting one. Despite years of rising crime, business flight, and a national reputation for chaos, the city has handed a third term to Mayor Jacob Frey and a fresh majority to a City Council dominated by the pro-Fateh, Democratic Socialists. It’s a stunning act of stupidity and civic amnesia, the latest chapter in Minneapolis’s slow-motion collapse under the weight of its own ideology.

Let’s be clear about what this means. The so-called “Pro-Fateh” bloc, named for state senator Omar Fateh and his network of progressive Democratic Socialist activists, now holds seven of the thirteen council seats. These are the same voices that have spent the past five years pushing defunding schemes, rent control mandates, government grocery stores and endless identity-politics experiments — policies that have driven small businesses out, sent police morale to rock bottom and a department 40% under manned, and left ordinary residents fending for themselves.

Mayor Frey, often portrayed as the city’s centrist counterbalance🤣, deserves little credit for moderation. His leadership has been one long exercise in equivocation: a half-hearted defense of the police department followed by endless concessions to the same activists who want to dismantle it. He campaigned this year on “steady progress,” which apparently means presiding over a city where violent crime surged, taxes soared, and downtown still looks half-abandoned.

The so-called silver lining is that the progressive Socialist council fell short of a veto-proof majority. But given Frey’s record of folding under pressure, that may not count for much. The city’s bureaucracy, activist nonprofits, and DFL machine are already lined up behind the same agenda: more spending, more regulation, and more social engineering disguised as compassion.

Meanwhile, working-class families keep fleeing to the suburbs. Business owners who survived the riots and lockdowns are quietly closing shop. Neighborhoods once full of promise are littered with vacancies and “for lease” signs. Minneapolis, once the pride of the Midwest, is becoming Detroit.

The tragedy is that none of this was inevitable. A city that could have chosen renewal chose regression. Minneapolis didn’t just re-elect Jacob Frey — it re-elected decline itself, and doubled down on the politics that brought it there, because the people there are stupid. That’s the only valid explanation, and because of them, Minneapolis will keep marching proudly into decay.

