We are fighting Civil War II. What’s different this time around is there are no standing Armies on either side.

Democrats, like in 1861, started it.

This began in my opinion in 2000 when George W. Bush was elected president, and won by a mere 529 votes after a Florida recount, where his brother Jeb was governor. It’s understandable Democrats would be upset and conclude the election was fixed. I totally get that. Riots ensued. Simmering resentment persisted over the eight years of his presidency. Then came the militant radicalism of the most UnAmerican president ever, and his “fundamental transformation.”

The country lurched left, so far left, it was almost unrecognizable. I’m not going to get in to a long list of examples because nobody likes a long post, myself included, we don’t read all of it or, if we see it’s lengthy, we don’t read it at all.

Aside from ignoring Supreme Court decisions he didn’t like, the biggest brown stain on the Obama presidency’s underwear was having George W. Bush’s presidency investigated and openly stating he was looking at charging him with War Crimes. He needed more activists appointed as judges to ensure a conviction, plus one more Supreme Court justice. He ran out of time, but the seed was sown for the next Democrat.

Four years later the next Democrat was elected. How he was “elected” remains a question, regardless, he was president. The country didn’t just run left during his four years, it sprinted left and became an unrecognizable banana republic.

“No shirt, no shoes, no Republicans, no service” became a thing. Democrat Socialists, Communists and Islamofascists suddenly became the face of the Democrat Party.

Supreme Court decisions ignored, political prisoners, attempting to imprison the main political opposition for 700 years while attempting to bankrupt him as well. Frame ups, trying to assassinate him twice while ordering Federal law enforcement to basically let it happen. To the modern day brownshirts known as Antifa doing the Democrat Party’s dirty work with violence and even murder. Even an entire political party knew that he was a figurehead with mush for brains and was incapable of holding office, they lied to you and covered it up the best they could, ignoring what the opposition said, and the whole country knew. Except one. Dean Phillips. He immediately lost party favor, even among his own Minnesota colleagues and was pretty much drummed out of the party. He decided not to run for reelection. Either that, or was told not to run again if he knew what’s good for him. Kelly Morrison replaced him, much more to the party’s liking than Dean. She is not good at all, a hard line partisan ideologue who I wouldn’t be surprised if she joined, “The Squad.” Think Jasmine Crockett daffy.

Now we have a guy that wants to work for the people, and make America normal again, and is taking steps to do so, only to be met with fierce opposition from the other side. Normalcy is returning and the Democrats are not happy. Democrat members of congress are openly calling for resistance and disobedience. Quite a few have actually called for violence.

There was a piece in the Washington Examiner entitled, The Democrats embrace a culture of violence, dated April 11th of this year where it reported this shocking news:

55% of all self-identifying “liberals” believe killing the president is a justifiable means of pursuing their political goals.

We know beyond a shadow of a doubt they would not hold that belief if there was a Democrat president. They’d be calling on the FBI to investigate and arrest anyone with that thought. Particularly if that opinion was on Social Media, if it were on X or Truth, they’d shut them both down and arrest everybody because someone wrote an opinion that just can’t be tolerated.

This appeared last week in Axios, and I’m telling you, this is worrisome, and may lead to our Democrat started Civil War II becoming more bloody.

I’ll end this post with the last paragraph from that Washington Examiner news story:

Intimidation and violence are now a staple of the Democrat playbook. The party of the Left needs to repudiate this culture of violence before it is too late.

It’s already too late.

