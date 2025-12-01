When you look at the facts that you and I experienced firsthand, and really examine with an open mind you can come to no other conclusion other than those people are pure evil and should never be allowed to gain power in this country ever again, it was absolutely horrifying.

Rogan O’Handley who goes by DC_Draino on social media wrote a concise factual X post about this and it’s so good, so true, and so undeniable that I’m republishing it here.

They forced experimental “vaccines” with no long/term studies into our soldiers without their consent. If they resisted, they were shamed and kicked out of the military. If they took it, some died soon after and thousands more were permanently injured. When they applied for disability, they were told their vaccine injuries like myocarditis “weren’t service related.” Now these same Democrat lawmakers are saying our troops should disobey orders and if they don’t, they’re akin to a “gestapo” for reducing violent crime in Democrat cities. 2 were recently shot and 1 was killed. Before her body was even in the ground, they started threatening to prosecute our troops for killing lawfully designated foreign terrorists. If you can’t see that Democrats are acting on behalf of foreign adversaries like CCP China to weaken and disorient our military, then you aren’t paying attention. Their marxist Color Revolution must be defeated.

It’s kind of sobering when you look at your real memory in print, isn’t it?

Clearly, this is not the party of JFK anymore. And it’s not going to get better, but it will get worse. Much worse.

