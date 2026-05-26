For years, Democrats lectured Americans about “defending democracy,” “protecting institutions,” and “trusting voters.” But now, after their 2024 defeat, many in the party are demanding the resignation of Democrat National Committee Chairman Ken Martin following the release of the party’s election autopsy. Apparently, accountability only matters when Republicans lose.

But of course. The party of double standards. Standards for thee, but not for me. That’s the Democrat way and has been for decades.

The DNC’s internal review reportedly paints a brutal picture: disconnected messaging, economic denialism, cultural extremism, and a national party leadership hopelessly out of touch with working Americans. None of this surprises Minnesotans or the rest of the country. It is so blatantly obvious. There was no need for an internal review unless those in the Democrat Party are so far out there, they can’t be reached. Judging from what I’ve seen and heard, they are out there that far. I’m not talking just about their politicians, it’s their voters too.

Here in Minnesota, families have spent years watching DFL leadership prioritize ideological crusades while everyday concerns pile up. Grocery prices remain high. Public safety concerns persist. Fraud scandals have exploded across state programs. And rural Minnesota continues to feel ignored by an increasingly woke, out-of-touch metro-centric extremist leftwing political machine.

Now national Democrats are turning on each other because voters finally pushed back.

The irony is impossible to miss. The same party that spent years branding Republicans as threats to democracy is now engulfed in a circular firing squad because voters rejected their agenda. Instead of listening to the people, Democrat leaders did what Soviet leaders did. They doubled down on elite talking points that simply do not resonate with any normal person, only within the kooky woke activist circles.

Minnesota voters understand this disconnect better than most. Despite Democrats controlling major levers of power in St. Paul, working families feel less secure financially than they did four years ago. Parents feel dismissed. Small business owners feel buried under regulation and inflation. Law enforcement officers feel demonized. And taxpayers increasingly wonder where their money is going after repeated revelations involving fraud and waste in state-administered programs.

The DNC autopsy reportedly acknowledges what ordinary Americans have been saying for years: Democrats lost touch with kitchen-table issues while obsessing over ideological purity tests and social media activism.

But the most revealing part is the reaction inside the party. Rather than accepting responsibility collectively, Democrats immediately began demanding resignations and assigning blame.

The 2024 election autopsy may have diagnosed the Democrat Party’s problems, but it cannot solve them. The deeper issue is philosophical. Democrats increasingly believe government exists to manage Americans from above rather than empower them from below.

We the people tell them, they don’t tell us. But Democrats wrongly believe the opposite, that they tell us, and we dare not question them.

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