There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism - by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide. Ayn Rand

Democrats proclaim themselves to be smarter than the rest of us. For being so smart, they sure are stupid.

The United States has always stood apart because of one defining principle: freedom. For nearly 250 years, capitalism has been the engine of that freedom — lifting more people out of poverty than any other system in history, driving innovation, and making America the envy of the world. Yet today, according to Gallup, two-thirds of Democrats view socialism positively, while fewer than half say the same of capitalism. This is not just a poll result; it’s a warning flare for the future of our country. And that bleak and dark future is but one election away.

Why are Democrats turning their backs on capitalism? Because they’ve been sold a sanitized, fantasy version of socialism. To them, socialism means “free” college, “free” health care, and a government that magically solves all problems. But history tells a different story. Wherever socialism has been tried — from the Soviet Union to Venezuela — it has produced economic collapse, shortages, repression, and the erosion of basic freedoms. Even today, countries that flirt with heavy socialist policies, like Venezuela, are wracked by inflation, scarcity, and authoritarian control.

Capitalism, by contrast, has fueled the most prosperous society the world has ever seen. It rewards hard work, incentivizes innovation, and allows people to rise through their own effort. It is not perfect, but it offers opportunity. Socialism, on the other hand, promises equality but delivers misery. The very fact that Americans can debate these ideas openly is a privilege earned through the prosperity capitalism created.

The Democrat shift toward socialism is not harmless. It is already shaping policy: trillion-dollar spending bills, Green New Deal schemes, student loan “forgiveness” that punishes taxpayers, and endless expansions of government dependency. Each step down this path erodes individual responsibility and moves America closer to a system where the state dictates how we live. Under the last Democrat administration we were experiencing the beginning of that. This whole shit show of socialism started hot and heavy with Obama, but we all know that.

Socialism is not compassion — it is control. Capitalism, paired with limited government, is the system that empowers people, not politicians. Our history proves it.

This poll should wake up every American who values freedom. If Democrats continue to embrace socialism over capitalism, they are threatening the very foundation of what makes the United States exceptional.

The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of 'liberalism,' they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened. Norman Thomas

Leave a comment